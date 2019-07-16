Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist Revealed

The Lion King: The Gift, the new companion album spearheaded by Beyoncé for the forthcoming Lion King remake, will be released this Thursday (July 18). Ahead of its arrival, the tracklist for the soundtrack has been revealed. It features an all-star lineup of singers, rappers, and afrobeat artists, including Jay-Z, Pharrell, Childish Gambino, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tierra Whack, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, and Jessie Reyez.

Beyoncé, who plays Nala in the new film, recently shared an original song from the soundtrack, entitled “Spirit.” The Lion King movie will arrive this Friday, July 19, starring Beyoncé and Donald Glover. The official score and soundtrack debuted earlier this month, featuring the two artists’ rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” on it. Check out the tracklist for The Lion King: The Gift below.

The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist:

01 Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02 Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)”

03 Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me”

04 Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05 Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile”

06 Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

07 Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water”

08 Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

09 Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom”

10 Beyoncé – “Otherside”

11 Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already”

12 Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

13 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar”

14 Beyoncé – “Spirit”