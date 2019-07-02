A$AP Rocky is sharing his side of the story as well as supporting videos after news broke that he and some associates allegedly got into an altercation with an unidentified male in Stockholm, Sweden.

“So few drug addicts are not my fans, we don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed,” explained the rapper in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 2. “Give me a break.”

The accompanying clip shows Rocky’s security guy urging two young men to stop following the group and to “go that way!”

In a second post, the artist captions another video with “Hit security in face with headphones then follows us.” In this nearly three-minute clip, one of the men appears to throw a punch at the security guard and hurls headphones at the larger man’s head. Even then, the security guy walks away.

The rapper can later be seen resting his right hand gently on one of the men’s shoulders, and saying softly, “Listen, listen: We don’t want to fight ya’ll. We’re not trying to go to jail.”

He then turns to the camera and says, “Look, just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys. They keep following us. Look at them. They keep following.”

At the end of the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Tell them to stop following.” As the security guard shoos them off again, the woman says, “This guy touch you in some way? … This other guy, he slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

According to TMZ, who initially reported on the brawl July 1, the man and his friend also threatened to call the police on Rocky over the broken headphones. In video obtained by the website, the rapper and his friends appear to fight with one of the guys, throwing, punching, and kicking him.

TMZ reports that police are investigating the situation. Check out Rocky’s version of events below.