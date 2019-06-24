Lyrics \
Here are the Lyrics to Young Thug’s “The London”
Young Thug caught fans off-guard when he recruited rap A-listers J. Cole and Travis Scott for his recent surprise release.
The rapper dropped “The London” on May 23 after revealing his album artwork during a 12-hour live stream on YouTube. Produced by T-Minus, the collaboration marks the first time that Cole and Young Thug have teamed up on a track. Thug and Scott, however, have an extensive history of working together, with popular songs like “Maria I’m Drunk,” “Floyd Mayweather,” and “Pick Up the Phone” to their names.
The single may give fans a sneak peek of what to expect from Young Thug’s upcoming album, GØŁDMØÜFDÖG, set to be released later this year.
See Young Thug’s full “The London” lyrics and video, featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott.
Yeah
Oh, oh
Woah
Woah
Oh
You good, T-Minus?
Oh
Me-meet me at The London
If you find time, we can run one
Talk about some things, we can’t undo
You just send the pin, I can find you
6’1″, on the money, 9’2″
You just say the word and I’ll run through
Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew
I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew
Yeah
Circumnavigate the globe, as the cash grows (Grow)
Get a nigga whacked, like you get the grass mowed (Mowed)
I’m talkin’ slick, runnin’ with the Big Slime, nigga (Slime)
Could hit your bitch, you could never hit mine, nigga (Mine)
In my DM, they electric slide, nigga (Huh, slide)
No catfishing, this is not a fish fry, nigga
Never switch sides on my dog
Catch a contact, hitch a ride, go to Mars
Everybody sing
How could you come up out your face and say I ain’t the hottest nigga you done ever heard?
I left a flock of rappers dead and buried
A verse from me is like eleven birds
I did the math, it’s like 2000 dollars every word
I’m on the verge, I’ll beat the charge
I killed some niggas and I walked away from it
Then I observe, just how you curve
And told them niggas that they gotta wait for it
“I know-I know you in high demand”
I’m balling on a pussy nigga like Juwanna Mann
I’m drowning all inside the pussy like I never swam
Ayy, fuck your IG, I put somethin’ on your sonogram
I’m the man, ayy, ayy
Me-meet me at The London
If you find time, we can run one
Talk about some things, we can’t undo
You just send the pin, I can find you
6’1″, on the money, 9’2″
You just say the word and I’ll run through
Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew
I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew
Pimp talk, church talk
I can make a brick walk (Woo)
Up north, down south
Bankhead to Rachel Walk (Aye)
Hit it with a little water
Stretch it like a vocal chord
STD, I run my ward
Fuck a fed and his daughter (Let’s go)
I’ma run the compound (Yeah)
I supply the cigarettes and bread (Woo)
I got a main and she gon’ ride (Uhh)
She took a quarter and she fled (Uhh)
I’m in the Lamb’ so she gon’ ride (Yeah)
I see the pain in shawty’s light brown eyes (Ooh)
I’m at The London with some big thighs
No fries, she eat steaks with the fish sides
Didn’t your mama tell you when something on fire, stop, drop and roll? (Aww yeah)
I’ve been on the road like a pair of Sprinters at Stop and Go’s (Yeah)
I could charge ‘em like a Dodge Hemi Demon
Got your broad in the garage eatin’ semen
Every time a nigga go back to the ward
Niggas act like they wan’ start
And we leave ‘em on the cement (Graw, graw!)
Me-meet me at The London
If you find time, we can run one
Talk about some things, we can’t undo
You just send the pin, I can find you
6’1″, on the money, 9’2″
You just say the word and I’ll run through
Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew
I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew
Aight, crushed down when you’re mine (Yeah)
Forty four times when you won’t play (Yeah)
Forty four side (Yeah)
89 flight, I might, take time right (Fly)
See you one time, where it goes (Woah woah won’t play)
Four knows say, I
Written by: Tyler Williams, Jacques Webster, Jermaine Cole, Jeffery Williams
