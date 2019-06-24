Young Thug caught fans off-guard when he recruited rap A-listers J. Cole and Travis Scott for his recent surprise release.

The rapper dropped “The London” on May 23 after revealing his album artwork during a 12-hour live stream on YouTube. Produced by T-Minus, the collaboration marks the first time that Cole and Young Thug have teamed up on a track. Thug and Scott, however, have an extensive history of working together, with popular songs like “Maria I’m Drunk,” “Floyd Mayweather,” and “Pick Up the Phone” to their names.

The single may give fans a sneak peek of what to expect from Young Thug’s upcoming album, GØŁDMØÜFDÖG, set to be released later this year.

See Young Thug’s full “The London” lyrics and video, featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Yeah

Oh, oh

Woah

Woah

Oh

You good, T-Minus?

Oh

Me-meet me at The London

If you find time, we can run one

Talk about some things, we can’t undo

You just send the pin, I can find you

6’1″, on the money, 9’2″

You just say the word and I’ll run through

Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew

I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew

Yeah

Circumnavigate the globe, as the cash grows (Grow)

Get a nigga whacked, like you get the grass mowed (Mowed)

I’m talkin’ slick, runnin’ with the Big Slime, nigga (Slime)

Could hit your bitch, you could never hit mine, nigga (Mine)

In my DM, they electric slide, nigga (Huh, slide)

No catfishing, this is not a fish fry, nigga

Never switch sides on my dog

Catch a contact, hitch a ride, go to Mars

Everybody sing

How could you come up out your face and say I ain’t the hottest nigga you done ever heard?

I left a flock of rappers dead and buried

A verse from me is like eleven birds

I did the math, it’s like 2000 dollars every word

I’m on the verge, I’ll beat the charge

I killed some niggas and I walked away from it

Then I observe, just how you curve

And told them niggas that they gotta wait for it

“I know-I know you in high demand”

I’m balling on a pussy nigga like Juwanna Mann

I’m drowning all inside the pussy like I never swam

Ayy, fuck your IG, I put somethin’ on your sonogram

I’m the man, ayy, ayy

Me-meet me at The London

If you find time, we can run one

Talk about some things, we can’t undo

You just send the pin, I can find you

6’1″, on the money, 9’2″

You just say the word and I’ll run through

Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew

I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew

Pimp talk, church talk

I can make a brick walk (Woo)

Up north, down south

Bankhead to Rachel Walk (Aye)

Hit it with a little water

Stretch it like a vocal chord

STD, I run my ward

Fuck a fed and his daughter (Let’s go)

I’ma run the compound (Yeah)

I supply the cigarettes and bread (Woo)

I got a main and she gon’ ride (Uhh)

She took a quarter and she fled (Uhh)

I’m in the Lamb’ so she gon’ ride (Yeah)

I see the pain in shawty’s light brown eyes (Ooh)

I’m at The London with some big thighs

No fries, she eat steaks with the fish sides

Didn’t your mama tell you when something on fire, stop, drop and roll? (Aww yeah)

I’ve been on the road like a pair of Sprinters at Stop and Go’s (Yeah)

I could charge ‘em like a Dodge Hemi Demon

Got your broad in the garage eatin’ semen

Every time a nigga go back to the ward

Niggas act like they wan’ start

And we leave ‘em on the cement (Graw, graw!)

Me-meet me at The London

If you find time, we can run one

Talk about some things, we can’t undo

You just send the pin, I can find you

6’1″, on the money, 9’2″

You just say the word and I’ll run through

Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew

I knew, I knew, yeah, I knew

Aight, crushed down when you’re mine (Yeah)

Forty four times when you won’t play (Yeah)

Forty four side (Yeah)

89 flight, I might, take time right (Fly)

See you one time, where it goes (Woah woah won’t play)

Four knows say, I

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Tyler Williams, Jacques Webster, Jermaine Cole, Jeffery Williams