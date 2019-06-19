A felony gun charge against Young Thug, which dates back to August 2018, has been dropped. The rapper was arrested for concealing a weapon inside his vehicle at a combination birthday party and release event for his album Slime Language, which occurred at a Los Angeles Dave & Buster’s. TMZ reports that the District Attorney’s Office threw out the charge against Thug largely due to a lack of DNA evidence specifying which of the three passengers in the rapper’s car the gun could have belonged to. The search of Thug and his associate’s car was allegedly triggered by a collision between the car and the police cruiser, and the police driving the car have also assumed responsibility for the crash.

The news was confirmed to TMZ by Thug’s defense lawyer. who issued a statement: ” “I commend the District Attorney’s Office for making the right decision after carefully reviewing the facts and body worn video over the past 9 months. The fact so much time and work went into this decision reinforces trust in our system of justice.”