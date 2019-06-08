Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “Hope”
Dedicated to the young victims of the Parkland school shooting, XXXTentacion’s song “Hope” became one of the fan favorites from his second album ?.
Clocking in at just under two minutes, “Hope” contains uplifting lines like “I think I’ll find a way of envisioning a better life” and “There’s hope for the rest of us.”
The Florida native originally released the song on his SoundCloud page on February 21, 2018, exactly one week after the shooting, along with a message: “follow your dreams, and know that even though you have lost, you have guardian angels watching over you , day in and day out, the last thing they want is for their lives to be lost in vein, make them proud! live full, healthy, genius lives!”
See XXXTentacion’s full “Hope” lyrics and video below.
Yeah
Rest in peace to all the kids that lost their lives in the Parkland shooting
This song is dedicated to you
Okay, she keep calling, she keep calling every single night
Day and night, on my mind, please don’t kill the vibe
Oh, no, I swear to God, I be in my mind
Swear I wanna die, yeah, when you cross my
Said I wouldn’t die, yuh, no, I’m not alright, yuh
I might start a riot (yuh), I’m so f*ckin’ tired (yuh)
So, so, what you say? Feelin’ good, I’m feelin’ great
Tired of the f*ckin’ hate, stackin’ cheese all on my plate
So outside my misery, I think I’ll find
A way of envisioning a better life
For the rest of us, the rest of us
There’s hope for the rest of us, the rest of us
Okay, she keep calling, she keep calling every single night
Day and night, on my mind, please don’t kill the vibe
Oh, no, I swear to God, I be in my mind
Swear I wanna die, yeah, when you cross my
Said I wouldn’t die, yuh, no, I’m not alright, yuh
I might start a riot (yuh), I’m so f*ckin’ tired (yuh)
So, so, what you say? Feelin’ good, I’m feelin’ great
Tired of the f*ckin’ hate, stackin’ cheese all on my plate
