Dedicated to the young victims of the Parkland school shooting, XXXTentacion’s song “Hope” became one of the fan favorites from his second album ?.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, “Hope” contains uplifting lines like “I think I’ll find a way of envisioning a better life” and “There’s hope for the rest of us.”

The Florida native originally released the song on his SoundCloud page on February 21, 2018, exactly one week after the shooting, along with a message: “follow your dreams, and know that even though you have lost, you have guardian angels watching over you , day in and day out, the last thing they want is for their lives to be lost in vein, make them proud! live full, healthy, genius lives!”

See XXXTentacion’s full “Hope” lyrics and video below.

Yeah

Rest in peace to all the kids that lost their lives in the Parkland shooting

This song is dedicated to you

Okay, she keep calling, she keep calling every single night

Day and night, on my mind, please don’t kill the vibe

Oh, no, I swear to God, I be in my mind

Swear I wanna die, yeah, when you cross my

Said I wouldn’t die, yuh, no, I’m not alright, yuh

I might start a riot (yuh), I’m so f*ckin’ tired (yuh)

So, so, what you say? Feelin’ good, I’m feelin’ great

Tired of the f*ckin’ hate, stackin’ cheese all on my plate

So outside my misery, I think I’ll find

A way of envisioning a better life

For the rest of us, the rest of us

There’s hope for the rest of us, the rest of us

Okay, she keep calling, she keep calling every single night

Day and night, on my mind, please don’t kill the vibe

Oh, no, I swear to God, I be in my mind

Swear I wanna die, yeah, when you cross my

Said I wouldn’t die, yuh, no, I’m not alright, yuh

I might start a riot (yuh), I’m so f*ckin’ tired (yuh)

So, so, what you say? Feelin’ good, I’m feelin’ great

Tired of the f*ckin’ hate, stackin’ cheese all on my plate

