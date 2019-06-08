Following XXXTentacion’s murder in June 2018, the controversial rapper’s first posthumous album Skins saw release in December of that year. After the LP’s thirty-second introduction, “Guardian Angel” is the first proper song on the body of work.

A moody and morose track clocking in under the two-minute mark, “Guardian Angel” features a reversed sample from the artist’s popular song “Jocelyn Flores.” The song’s lyrics deal with familiar themes of pain and heartbreak and the “I apologize, ’cause I couldn’t see the pain in your damn eyes” line could be a reference to the girl whose suicide inspired “Jocelyn Flores.”

Oh-oh, lost

Don’t take my heart

No, it’s me, anything I, anything I

Oh-oh, lost

Don’t take my heart

No, it’s me, anything I (yeah), anything I

Listen close, what is this?

Is it heart break?

Is it truly what it feels like?

What it sound like?

What is truly at the essence

Sharp teeth in the chest

Cancer all in the breast

Of the beaten and bruised

Feeling like a pawn to the greed of these fools

But I never been a piece of the evil

In the womb of these fake fuck niggas

With they masks up, presume

I’ll be telling, if I got a load, I swear I resume

On my conquest

For the key to the chest where my mind slept

And the love in my heart is a cancer

And I spread it through the wall as an answer

To the cries of the dead and the vanquished

The depressed and the lost and the damned, it’s

Preservation of the peace, an ideal world

Never lonely when you flowin’ through my mind, girl

I apologize, ’cause I couldn’t see the pain in your damn eyes

‘Cause a nigga made you leave with your heart in between different pains

Couldn’t see ya when ya ain’t cry

I guess I’m at a loss for words

To feel so close to someone, and finding they’re gone the next day

I guess you never realize how permanently damaging that is

