Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “Guardian Angel”
Following XXXTentacion’s murder in June 2018, the controversial rapper’s first posthumous album Skins saw release in December of that year. After the LP’s thirty-second introduction, “Guardian Angel” is the first proper song on the body of work.
A moody and morose track clocking in under the two-minute mark, “Guardian Angel” features a reversed sample from the artist’s popular song “Jocelyn Flores.” The song’s lyrics deal with familiar themes of pain and heartbreak and the “I apologize, ’cause I couldn’t see the pain in your damn eyes” line could be a reference to the girl whose suicide inspired “Jocelyn Flores.”
See XXXTentacion’s full “Guardian Angel” lyrics and video below.
See also: XXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations
Oh-oh, lost
Don’t take my heart
No, it’s me, anything I, anything I
Oh-oh, lost
Don’t take my heart
No, it’s me, anything I (yeah), anything I
Listen close, what is this?
Is it heart break?
Is it truly what it feels like?
What it sound like?
What is truly at the essence
Sharp teeth in the chest
Cancer all in the breast
Of the beaten and bruised
Feeling like a pawn to the greed of these fools
But I never been a piece of the evil
In the womb of these fake fuck niggas
With they masks up, presume
I’ll be telling, if I got a load, I swear I resume
On my conquest
For the key to the chest where my mind slept
And the love in my heart is a cancer
And I spread it through the wall as an answer
To the cries of the dead and the vanquished
The depressed and the lost and the damned, it’s
Preservation of the peace, an ideal world
Never lonely when you flowin’ through my mind, girl
I apologize, ’cause I couldn’t see the pain in your damn eyes
‘Cause a nigga made you leave with your heart in between different pains
Couldn’t see ya when ya ain’t cry
I guess I’m at a loss for words
To feel so close to someone, and finding they’re gone the next day
I guess you never realize how permanently damaging that is
Lyrics Licensed & Provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Ciara Nicole Simms, Jahseh Onfroy, Matthew Floyd
See also: XXXTentacion – Hope Lyrics | XXXTentacion – Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares Lyrics| XXXTentaction – Changes Lyrics