One of the most popular songs in XXXTentacion’s discography is a dark and haunting number that clocks in at under two minutes.

Produced by Pontsu, “Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares” is the fourth track off the troubled rapper’s 2017 debut album 17. Despite being one of the LP’s shorter offerings, the song peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the artist’s June 2018 murder and still boasts nearly 465 million streams on Spotify.

See XXXTentaction’s full “Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares” lyrics and video below.

Don’t go, don’t go to sleep

Don’t go, stay up and don’t go

Tired of feelin’ like I’m trapped in my damn mind

Tired of feelin’ like I’m wrapped in a damn lie

Tired of feelin’ like my life is a damn game

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Only time I feel pain, when I’m feelin’ love

That’s why it’s tatted on my face that I’m damn numb

Only time I’m in my mind, when I’m all alone

That’s why I’m really never alone in the night time

Change hoes like clothes, I can’t get attached

‘Cause these hoes fire starters like lit matches

I’ve been feeling really lost, ducking all attachments

I don’t really go outside ’cause I hate traffic

I don’t wanna go outside, get caught in traffic

Tired of feelin’ like I’m trapped in my damn mind

Tired of feelin’ like I’m wrapped in a damn lie

Tired of feelin’ like my life is a damn game

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Tired of feelin’ like I’m trapped in my damn mind

Tired of feelin’ like I’m wrapped in a damn lie

Tired of feelin’ like my life is a damn game

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Tired of feelin’ like I’m trapped in my damn mind

Tired of feelin’ like I’m wrapped in a damn lie

Tired of feelin’ like my life is a damn game

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Nigga really wanna die in the night time, uh

Nigga really wanna die in the night time, uh

Nigga really wanna die in the night time

Don’t go to sleep

Don’t go, stay up and don’t go

Don’t go to sleep

Don’t go, stay up and don’t go

Don’t go, don’t go to sleep

Don’t go, stay up and don’t

