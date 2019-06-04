Wilco Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

Wilco will be embarking on a tour of North America this fall, beginning in Toronto on October 8. The band already have a already busy year ahead of them, with a slate of European shows scheduled for most of June, before heading back to the States at the end of the month to play their Solid Sound Festival in Northampton, Massachusetts.

This fall, the band heads back to Europe for the bulk of September before embarking on the North American dates announced today. Then in January, Wilco headlines their Sky Blue Sky Festival at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

Oct. 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct. 19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Oct. 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater