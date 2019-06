Chicago pop-rock duo Whitney have released a new song and accompanying video, entitled “FTA.” The new track comes after the band recently intimated that they would be dropping new music ahead of their recently announced tours across North America and Europe.

“FTA” follows after Whitney’s last studio album 2016’s Light Upon The Lake, though the band released a 12″ of songs covering Dolly Parton and Lion back in 2017. Watch the video for “FTA” below.