Kacey Musgraves performed at Bonnaroo this weekend. In a set that otherwise consisted of originals, mostly from her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour, the pop-country singer-songwriter also integrated a cover of the Flaming Lips’ 2002 Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots favorite “Do You Realize??” Musgraves’ dreamy rendition of the song was accompanied by an appearance by members of the festival’s Pride parade, who served as background dancers.

Earlier this year—in addition to cleaning up at the Grammys—Musgraves posted a psychedelic visual for her similarly wonder-filled anthem “Oh, What a World.” She also released a cover of Brooks & Dunn’s ’90s country standard “Neon Moon” and collaborated with Nashville group Judah and the Lion on a new song. In April, she also performed with Pistol Annies, Jack White, Margo Price, and more at a tribute concert for country legend Loretta Lynn.

Watch clips of Musgraves’ Flaming Lips cover, including one shot by Wayne Coyne himself, below.