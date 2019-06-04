Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is returning to New Orleans’ City Park this October with a formidable lineup. Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, and Beck will headline, with Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Sheck Wes, Clairo, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, and many more in the mix. This year’s festival takes place from October 25 to 27.

The festival is also promising plenty of New Orleans-themed food, drink, and “large-scale art installations.” Last year’s headliners were Arctic Monkeys, Mumford & Sons, and Childish Gambino—check out the entire lineup for this year’s Voodoo Music + Arts Experience on the festival’s official site, and pick up a ticket here.