Violent Femmes have released “Another Chorus,” the second single from their forthcoming tenth studio album Hotel Last Resort. The college rock mainstays released the new album’s title track in April before embarking on a brief co-headlining tour with Los Angeles punks X in May.

“‘Another Chorus’ is one of two songs on the new album that was written a week or two before going into the studio,” Violent Femmes frontman Gordon Gano said in a statement. “No one in the band had heard the song, and we hadn’t played it before recording it. When we were recording it, the general feeling was that there’s something here, and after recording what we thought was the take, our producer Ted Hutt implored us to revisit it because something was missing, and I’m glad we did.”

Violent Femmes will be hitting the road this summer with Ben Folds across North America beginning June 28. Tickets can be purchased here. Hotel Last Resort drops on Friday, June 26 and can be pre-ordered here.

The band released a lyric video to accompany the new track. Watch it below.