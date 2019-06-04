Listen to Valee’s New EP Runnin’ Rich

Valee has been teasing his debut album on G.O.O.D. Music for sometime now. While we still don’t know when it will be officially unveiled, the Chicago breakout star has released a new EP in the meantime to keep fans satisfied. Valee shared 7-track project Runnin’ Rich earlier today, featuring all new music with appearances from Vic Mensa, G Herbo, and King Louie and production from frequent collaborator ChaseTheMoney, as well as Narcowave, TYMadeIt, and more. Runnin’ Rich is chock full of Valee’s gentle-voiced humor over bass-heavy, minimalist beats, just as you would hope. The tape’s cover features Valee’s safely red-dyed Chihuahua.

Last month, Valee released his first single of 2019, “You & Me Both,” with an accompanying music video. Its one of many loosie tracks shared by the rapper since his last EP 2018’s GOOD Job, You Found Me. Listen to Runnin’ Rich below.