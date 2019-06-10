Torres Announces New Album on Merge After Leaving 4AD

Brooklyn artist Torres has announced that she will release her fourth album next year on Merge Records. The project will be her first since her 4AD debut Three Futures in 2017. Seven months after that project’s release, Torres claimed the British label nixed her three-album deal because she was “not being commercially successful enough.”

Torres seems to reference the label dispute in a press release announcing the new album. “I feel like I’ve lived an entire lifetime in the three years since recording Three Futures,” she says. “This new record documents the significant fruits, for better or worse, of some terrifically delusional pursuits.”

The singer-songwriter has released one song since her last full-length, last July’s lo-fi single “Gracious Day.” You can read Spin’s Three Futures review here and our interview with Torres following her sophomore effort Splinter here. She’s also playing three festival gigs later this year in the United States and Canada. View those dates below.

Jun 19 Calgary, AB – Sled Island

Jul 26 Carrboro, NC – MRG30

Sep 28 Montreal, QC – Pop Montreal