Stream Tim Heidecker’s New Album What the Brokenhearted Do…

Tim Heidecker’s new album What the Brokenhearted Do… is out now on Jagjaguwar. Although it consists entirely of breakup songs (song titles include “I’m Not Good Enough” and “Coffee’s Gone Cold”), it’s not exactly a conventional breakup album, since Heidecker didn’t actually go through a breakup, and doesn’t really do conventional. The album was produced in collaboration with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, who also worked with Heidecker on his 2016 album In Glendale.

What the Brokenhearted Do… is Heidecker’s second project of the year, following January’s Another Year In Hell: Collected Songs from 2018 EP. He’s already released a couple one-off this year, including anti-FuckJerry screed “Fuck Fuck Jerry” and a song called “To the Men,” directed at the 25 white male Alabama state senators who voted “yea” on the state’s draconian new abortion bill. Proceeds from “To the Men” went to the Yellowhammer Fund. Heidecker also starred in Jordan Peele’s new film Us, along with Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss. He has a new book coming out, too, as a sort of companion to his On Cinema Adult Swim show with Gregg Turkington.

Revisit our review of Heidecker’s 2017 collection of Trump-related songs, and Heidecker’s Spin interview with Stephen Malkmus here. Stream What The Brokenhearted Do… below.