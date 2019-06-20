Thom Yorke Announces New Solo Album ANIMA

Thom Yorke has announced a new solo album called ANIMA. The Radiohead singer’s news comes following a cryptic advertising campaign and sporadic hints about the project being dropped in recent interviews. The album is out via XL on June 27 digitally, with vinyl and CD release to follow on July 19. The record was co-written by Yorke and his longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, who plays in his touring band.

Yorke and Paul Thomas Anderson have also collaborated on a short film, or “one reeler,” in conjunction with the album release. It will be available on Netflix and play in select IMAX theaters. See a teaser for that, along with the album announcement, below.

Yorke will be touring in the fall with Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, featuring Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri. He premiered an instrumental composition and a new song— “Don’t Fear the Light” and “Gawpers,” respectively—at a concert in Paris in April. Yorke’s last releases were two projects from last year—and album and outtakes EP—featuring music from his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.

Check out the track list and cover art for ANIMA below. (The vinyl release also will include a bonus track called “Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming.”) Preorder the album here.

1. Traffic

2. Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)

3. Twist

4. Dawn Chorus

5. I Am a Very Rude Person

6. Not the News

7. The Axe

8. Impossible Knots

9. Runwayaway