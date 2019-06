The Velvet Underground’s live recordings at a 1969 residency at former San Francisco club the Matrix are being released in a special edition vinyl set for the first time ever. The Complete Matrix Tapes, recorded over two nights, contain 43 tracks split over 8 LPs. The deluxe edition set also includes nine previously unreleased performances.

The Complete Matrix Tapes is set to be released on July 12 via Polydor/UMe. The set is currently available for pre-order on the Velvet Underground website. Check out the full track list below.

The Complete Matrix Tapes Tracklist:

LP ONE

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 1)

What Goes On (Version 1)

Side 2

Some Kinda Love (Version 1)

Heroin (Version 1)

LP TWO

Side 1

The Black Angel’s Death Song

Venus In Furs (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 1)

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 1)

Over You (Version 1)

Side 2

Sweet Jane (Version 1)

Pale Blue Eyes

After Hours (Version 1)

LP THREE

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 2)

Venus In Furs (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 2)

Over You (Version 2)

Side 2

I Can’t Stand It (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 2)

After Hours (Version 2)

LP FOUR

Side 1

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 2)

Sweet Bonnie Brown (It’s Just Too Much)

Heroin (Version 2)

Side 2

White Light/White Heat (Version 1)

I’m Set Free

LP FIVE

Side 1

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 3)

Some Kinda Love (Version 3)

There She Goes Again (Version 3)

Side 2

Heroin (Version 3)

Ocean

LP SIX

Side 1

Sister Ray Part 1

Side 2

Sister Ray Part 2

LP SEVEN

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 3)

What Goes On (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 4)

Side 2

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 4)

Beginning To See The Light

Lisa Says

New Age

LP EIGHT

Side 1

Rock & Roll

I Can’t Stand It Anymore (Version 2)

Side 2

Heroin (Version 4)

White Light/White Heat (Version 2)

Sweet Jane (Version 2)