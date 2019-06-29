The Raconteurs latest album Help Us Stranger was released earlier this month following an 11 year gap since their last album, 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. Raconteurs frontman Jack White has remained fairly busy, releasing three solo albums (Blunderbuss, Lazaretto, and Boarding House Reach) in the meantime. But in a new interview with the Irish Times, the former White Stripes vocalist said that the new Raconteurs album took longer than expected because he started using heroin.

“Well, when Brendan [Benson, his Raconteurs bandmate] gave up alcohol, I started doing heroin, so that delayed things,” White joked in the interview. “It’s funny, I’m a big believer that things happen that are supposed to happen—not in any sort of religious or mystical way, but in a ‘human nature’ kind of way.”

The interview goes on to discuss Brendan Benson’s path to sobriety, which also contributed to the band’s musical hiatus. “I love performing, and in fact, I think I’m a little sharper and can really enjoy the moment and savour it, and take my time with it,” Benson said. “In a lot of ways, it’s more fun [without alcohol]. And in other ways, it’s not as fun. I don’t miss the hangovers on tour, that’s for sure.”

Benson also said that he’s got a new solo album coming soon from White’s label Third Man Records, and that he’s “really excited” about the release. White said that he’s got a “plethora” of ideas left over from his 2018 solo album Boarding House Reach, and that he has no plans to slow down on new solo material.

Help Us Stranger was released on June 21 featuring the singles “Bored and Razed,” “Help Me Stranger,” “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” and “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness).” Read the band’s full interview with the Irish Times here.

Update (8:30pm): In a new post on the official Jack White Live Instagram, a spokesperson for the artist disputes claims made in the Irish Times interview. “I’ve never done heroin or any other illegal drug in my life and anyone close to me could confirm this,” he writes. He also took the opportunity to address a recent interview with Channel 4 News where he said that he doesn’t own a cell phone. Read his full statement below.