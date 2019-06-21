The Raconteurs’ first album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger, is out today on Third Man Records. To celebrate, the band, which consists of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler, performed last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of a two-night residency. The group ran through the album’s lead single: the Rubber-Soul-esque strummer “Help Me Stranger,” on which dual frontmen and songwriters White and Benson share vocal duties. (Remember: album plural, song singular!) Colbert gave the band some lip-synced assistance on the sampled intro of the song.

The Raconteurs are embarking on a North American tour in support of the album next month (no cell phones at the gigs, folks!) after playing their first live show in eight years in April. The group’s last album was 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. Watch the Colbert performance of “Help Me Stranger” below.