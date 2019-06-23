The 1975 Question Stumps Jeopardy!‘s Teen Contestants

It turns out Jeopardy! contestants aren’t always the biggest music fans. Last year, a contestant confused Uncle Kracker with Kid Cudi. They haven’t been able to get the Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, or Radiohead clues. And it turns out they’re not familiar with the 1975 either. “I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It was a No. 1 album for this ‘yearly’ band,” Alex Trebek poses to collective silence. “Who are the 1975.” Watch below.