New Music \
Stormzy – “Crown”
Stormzy is back with a new song called “Crown.” The piano-driven single shows the grime titan exploring his softer, more melodic side as a vocalist, opening with a gorgeously sung hook before diving into rapid-fire lyricism.
The track marks the second single from Stormzy’s upcoming sophomore album following “Vossi Bop.” His debut album Gang Signs & Prayer was released in 2017. One year later, the rapper won the Brit Awards for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year (for Gang Signs & Prayer). Hear his latest single “Crown” below.
My second single “Crown” drops at midnight. I’ve been struggling to find words to describe how much this song means to me…struggling to explain exactly why I felt the need to say what I’ve said on the record…and can’t quite summarise the journey of emotions the song takes me on when I listen back to it. I’m very proud of myself for making this song and I can’t wait for you all to hear it tonight. Nothing but love and respect for my brother @jimmynapes a world class phenomenal talent and @mjcole the genius and legend – an honour and a pleasure to work with you both my brothers. We’ve created something very special and close to my heart. CROWN – Midnight 👑❤️