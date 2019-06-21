Stormzy – “Crown”

Stormzy is back with a new song called “Crown.” The piano-driven single shows the grime titan exploring his softer, more melodic side as a vocalist, opening with a gorgeously sung hook before diving into rapid-fire lyricism.

The track marks the second single from Stormzy’s upcoming sophomore album following “Vossi Bop.” His debut album Gang Signs & Prayer was released in 2017. One year later, the rapper won the Brit Awards for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year (for Gang Signs & Prayer). Hear his latest single “Crown” below.