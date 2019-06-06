Stone Temple Pilots have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1984 album Purple. The so-called “Super Deluxe Edition” is due Sept. 13 and features a remastered version of the album, plus demos, early versions of songs, previously unreleased live recordings, and other goodies packaged across three CDs and one seven-inch. Rarities in the package include an unheard cover of Beach Boys’ “She Knows Me Too Well,” three live acoustic recordings from KROQ’s 1994 Christmas concert, and an acoustic version of “Empty Heart” which the band released today.

The reissue drops the same day that the band’s current lineup, fronted by Jeff Gutt in lieu of the late Scott Weiland, kicks off a tour with Rival Sons. Stops include Chicago, Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia, and New Orleans before the run wraps in San Diego on Oct. 9. You can view the full schedule and purchase tickets here. The various Purple reissue editions (there are less extensive packages as well as exclusive anniversary merch) are available for pre-order on the band’s website.

Listen to “Empty Heart (Acoustic)” and view the deluxe reissue’s full tracklist below.

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

1. “Meat Plow”

2. “Vasoline”

3. “Lounge Fly”

4. “Interstate Love Song”

5. “Still Remains”

6. “Pretty Penny”

7. “Silvergun Superman”

8. “Big Empty”

9. “Unglued”

10. “Army Ants”

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

1. “Meat Plow” – Early Version *

2. “Interstate Love Song” – Early Version *

3. “Big Empty” – Acoustic Version *

4. “Unglued” – Demo *

5. “Army Ants” – Demo *

6. “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Demo *

7. “Dancing Days”

8. “She Knows Me Too Well” – Demo *

9. “Interstate Love Song” – Acoustic Version *

(Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

10. “Pretty Penny” – Acoustic Version *

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Acoustic Version *

12. “Christmastime Is Here” – Acoustic Version *

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

1. “Vasoline” *

2. “Silvergun Superman” *

3. “Crackerman” *

4. “Lounge Fly” *

5. “Meat Plow” *

6. “Still Remains” *

7. “Gypsy Davy” *

8. “Pretty Penny” *

9. “Creep” *

10. “Andy Warhol” *

11. “Army Ants” *

12. “Big Empty” *

13. “Interstate Love Song” *

14. “Plush” *

15. “Unglued” *

16. “Dead & Bloated” *

17. “Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Bonus “Interstate Love Song” 7-inch

Side 1

“Interstate Love Song”

Side 2

“Lounge Fly”