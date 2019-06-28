Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was hospitalized the evening of Thursday, June 27, after reportedly stabbing himself in the stomach at his Los Angeles home, but his rep says it wasn’t a suicide attempt. The musician’s rep told TMZ, who was first to break the news, that Adler just had an accident that caused a “very minor, very superficial wound.” The cause of the accident was not revealed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to SPIN earlier Friday that officers had responded to the Studio City residence after a 911 call, and that a subject was transported to a local hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.” An early TMZ report and subsequent update from People reported that it was a possible suicide attempt.

Adler publicly struggled with drug addiction, which ultimately led to his departure from Guns N’ Roses in 1990. The representative also confirmed that the musician remains committed to his sobriety—a decision he made in 2008 after attending rehab. “I work at it every day,” he told CNN in 2012.

Guns N’ Roses embark on another leg of their “Not in This Lifetime” North American tour in September, with dates in the U.S. and Mexico. Adler previously made several guest appearances on an earlier leg. His rep did tell TMZ that the drummer is still scheduled to perform his July 12 show in Las Vegas.

SPIN has reached out to Adler’s representatives for a statement. This piece will be updated as the story develops.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available to provide confidential support 24/7.