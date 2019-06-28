UPDATE: Steven Adler’s rep told TMZ that the drummer’s injury was the result of an accident.

Original story below:

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at his home in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to SPIN that officers responded to a 911 call Thursday evening. When they arrived on the scene in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A., law enforcement determined no crime had taken place, and that it was a medical situation. A public information officer told SPIN that the “subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to SPIN that they “responded at 18:33 yesterday for a reported stabbing.”

TMZ, which was first to break the news, reported that the musician had suffered a stab wound in the stomach, and according to People, LAPD said the call involved a possible suicide attempt.

The 54-year-old joined the band in 1985, but was later let go in 1990 due to his struggles with drug addiction. The drummer even appeared on a season of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and the spinoff Sober House. He told CNN in 2012 that he had been sober since 2008. “I work at it every day,” he said at the time.

Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to tour throughout the year, with shows across the U.S. and Mexico. Adler played with the band during a few guest appearances during an earlier leg of the “Not in This Lifetime” tour.

SPIN has reached out to Adler’s representatives as well as the band’s for comment. This story will be updated as it develops.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available to provide confidential support 24/7.