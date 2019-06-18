Steve Gunn is hitting the road this summer and fall behind his excellent January album The Unseen In Between, and he’s bringing along some choice friends. Dinosaur Jr. will accompany the guitarist for seven west coast dates in October. Other acts joining select dates include Gunn’s Gunn-Truscinski partner John Truscinski performing in tandem with Body/Head’s Bill Nace, rising handpicker Meg Duffy’s band Hand Habits, Chicago guitarist Bill MacKay, Valley Maker, and one show with our dad John Prine.

Gunn paired the announcement with the release of two new songs from his The Unseen In Between sessions, “Be Still Moon” and the tropical “Shrunken Heads.” Both songs feature the album’s executive producer James Elkington on guitars, keys, and percussion, Bob Dylan’s bassist Tony Garnier on bass, and T.J. Mainani on drums. Dinosaur Jr., meanwhile, have had a peculiar year, with their 1994 song “Over Your Shoulder” charting in Japan thanks to its appearance in a segment on the decade-defunct Japanese variety show Gachinko! that has recently and strangely grown very popular on YouTube. The band is also launching a very expensive rock camp featuring Fred Armisen and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields as counselors, plus disc golf.

Listen to Steve Gunn’s new songs and view the full tour schedule below.

<a href="http://stevegunn.bandcamp.com/album/be-still-moon-shrunken-heads" target="_blank">Be Still Moon / Shrunken Heads by Steve Gunn</a>

Steve Gunn 2019 Tour Dates

7/4 – Sonic Lyon – Lyon, France

7/6 – Pointu Festival – Corniche des Îles, France

7/11-14 – Winnipeg Folk Fest – Winnipeg, MB

7/24 – Port City Music Hall – Portland, ME %

7/25 – 3S Artspace – Portsmouth, NH%

7/26 – Newport Congregational – Newport, RI – SOLD OUT

7/27 – Artsriot – Burlington, VT %

7/28 – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC %

7/30 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON %

7/31 – Club Café – Pittsburgh, PA

8/1 – WTMD First Thursday – Baltimore, MD (Free Show)

8/2 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

8/3 – Industry City – Brooklyn, NY ^^

8/4 – Merleyn – Nijmegen, Netherlands

8/25 – Cabaret Vert Festival – Charleville-Mezieres, France

8/26 – Patterns – Brighton, UK *

8/27 – Bodega – Nottingham, UK *

8/28 – Stereo – Glasgow, UK *

8/29 – Exchange – Bristol, UK *

8/30 – End of the Road – Dorset, UK *

8/31 – OLT – Antwerpen, Belgium $

9/1 – Sidecar – Barcelona, Spain *

9/2 – Kafe Antzokia – Bilbao, Spain *

9/3 – Sala 0 – Madrid, Spain *

9/4 – ZDB – Lisbon, Portugal *

9/6 – Zonnehuis – Amsterdam, Netherlands *

9/7 – Misty Fields – Asten-Heusden, Netherlands

9/8 – Brotfabrik – Frankfurt, Germany *

9/9 – Bumann & Sohn – Köln, Germany *

9/10 – Lido – Berlin, Germany *

9/11 – Trafo – Jena, Germany *

9/12 – Druckluft – Oberhausen, Germany *

9/13 – Helling – Utrecht, Netherlands *

9/14 – Leffingeleuren – Leffinge, Belgium

9/16 – Lost Lane – Dublin, EIR – solo show

9/17 – Omeara – London, UK – solo show

9/19 – Kuudes Linja – Helsinki, Finland – solo show

9/23 – Salon – Istanbul, Turkey – solo show

10/18 – Lambert’s – Austin, TX – solo show

10/20 – Duet Jazz – Tulsa, OK – solo show

10/23 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA +

10/24 –Commodore – Vancouver, BC +

10/25 –Wild Buffalo – Bellingham, WA +

10/26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR +

10/28 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA +

10/29 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA +

10/30 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA +

% w/ Bill MacKay

+ w/ Nace-Truscinski Duo

^ w/ Hand Habits

$ w/ John Prine

• w/ Valley Maker

+ solo set opening for Dinosaur Jr.