Spoon will be releasing a new greatest hits collection called Everything Hits at Once on July 26 via Matador Records. The album includes a new single from the band, “No Bullets Spent.” The catchy, angular piece of pop-oriented post-punk (it’s a Spoon song, after all) is the first new piece of music from the band since the release of their 2017 album Hot Thoughts. The single will also be available on a 7″ with “Shake It Off”—the rarity from the era of the band’s 1998 album A Series of Sneaks track, not the Taylor Swift song.

Spoon will be touring with Beck and Cage the Elephant this summer. Listen to “No Bullets Spent” and check out the tracklist from Everything Hits at Once and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

1. I Turn My Camera On

2. Do You

3. Don’t You Evah

4. Inside Out

5. The Way We Get By

6. The Underdog

7. Hot Thoughts

8. I Summon You

9. Rent I Pay

10. You Got Yr Cherry Bomb

11. Got Nuffin

12. Everything Hits at Once

13. No Bullets Spent

7/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

7/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge *^

7/15 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Brewhouse ^

7/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *^

7/17 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *^

7/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *^

7/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

7/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

7/23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *^

7/26 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *#

7/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion *#

7/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#

7/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *#

7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *#

8/2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *#

8/3 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater *#

8/4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *#

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *&

8/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *&

8/13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *&

8/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *&

8/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire *&

8/17 – New York, NY at Forest Hill Stadium *

8/20 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center *&

8/21 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion *&

8/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *&

8/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *&

8/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *&

8/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *&

8/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

8/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *&

* = w/ Beck, Cage The Elephant

^ = w/ Starcrawler

# = w/ Wild Belle

& = w/ Sunflower Bean