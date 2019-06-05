Spiritualized were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Jason Pierce and co.’s space rock outfit performed “I’m Your Man,” one of the standouts from 2018’s excellent And Nothing Hurt. The band wrapped up a North American tour earlier this year. And Nothing Hurt was the group’s first album since 2012’s Sweet Heart Sweet Light and their eighth overall. In a 2016 interview, Pierce hinted that And Nothing Hurt might be his last record. Watch Spiritualized perform “I’m Your Man” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.