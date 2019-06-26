Sheryl Crow Says Universal Music Fire Destroyed Her Masters

Sheryl Crow is the latest artist to come forward and confirm that her masters were destroyed in the 2008 Universal Music Group (UMG) fire.

In an interview with the BBC, the singer says she learned this week through an article published in The New York Times Magazine that all her masters were destroyed when a music archive went up in flames in Los Angeles over a decade ago.

“It absolutely grieves me,” Crow told the BBC in an interview. “I can’t understand, first and foremost, how you could store anything in a vault that didn’t have sprinklers? And secondly, I can’t understand how you could make safeties and have them in the same vault. I mean, what’s the point?”

She added, “And thirdly, I can’t understand how it’s been 11 years. I mean, I don’t understand the cover-up.”

Crow joins a long list of artists who are only now learning about the loss of their catalogs. Janet Jackson, The Eagles, No Doubt, Nine Inch Nails, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have lost tapes as well as musical icons Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Dolly Parton.

UMG is currently facing several class-action lawsuits filed by countless singers and estates over the loss of music.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.