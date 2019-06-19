New Music \
Sheer Mag Announce New Album, Release “Blood From a Stone”
Sheer Mag have announced their sophomore album, A Distant Call, out August 23 on Wilsuns RC. It’s the follow-up to the Philly indie rockers’ excellent 2017 debut, Need to Feel Your Love; we profiled the band for our August 2017 cover story. Says singer Tina Halladay of the new music: “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”
The band are also sharing the first single from A Distant Call, titled “Blood From a Stone,” the lyrics of which tend toward sociopolitical critique. “All damn day i’ve been waiting on line / But i missed a paper so the SNAP declined / I can’t tell if I’m doing it to myself,” sings Halladay.
The band are also heading out on tour in support of the upcoming album, with dates throughout the US and Europe coming up later this year. Find the tracklist and artwork (courtesy of noted draftsman Robert Beatty) for A Distant Call below, along with the full list of Sheer Mag’s upcoming tour dates, and a lyric video for “Blood From a Stone.”
A Distant Call tracklist:
01. “Steel Sharpens Steel”
02. “Blood From A Stone”
03. “Unfound Manifest”
04. “Silver Line”
05. “Hardly To Blame”
06. “Cold Sword”
07. “Chopping Block”
08. “The Right Stuff”
09. “The Killer”
10. “Keep On Runnin”
Sheer Mag 2019 tour dates:
06/22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
06/24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
06/25 Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater
06/26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
06/28 Reno, NV – Holland Project
06/29 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Hall
06/30 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
07/02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
07/03 San Diego, CA – Irenic
07/05 Fresno, CA – Strummers
07/06-07 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo
08/30 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
08/31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/01 Montreal, QC – La Sala Rossa
09/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
09/04 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
09/05 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
09/06 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
09/07 Madison, WI – The Terrace at UW-Madison
09/08 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
09/09 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
09/10 Omaha, NE – The Slowdown
09/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Diabolical Records
09/14 Boise, ID – The Olympic
09/16 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore
09/21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
09/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom
09/24 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
09/26 Austin, TX – Barracuda
09/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
09/28 Houston, TX – The Satellite
09/29 New Orleans, LA – Santo’s
10/01 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
10/02 Atlanta, GA – 529 Club
10/03 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
10/04 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
10/05 Washington, DC – The Black Cat
10/09 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
10/11 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
10/25 Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival
10/26 Aarhus, DEN – Tape
10/27 Copenhagen, DEN – Loppen
10/29 Hamburg, DE – Molotow
10/30 Berlin, DE – Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11/02 London, UK – Mirrors Festival
11/04 Manchester, UK – Yes
11/05 Dublin, IR – Grand Social
11/06 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
11/08 Kortrijk, BE – Sonic City 2019
11/09 Benidorm, ESP – Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender