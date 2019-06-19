Sheer Mag Announce New Album, Release “Blood From a Stone”

Sheer Mag have announced their sophomore album, A Distant Call, out August 23 on Wilsuns RC. It’s the follow-up to the Philly indie rockers’ excellent 2017 debut, Need to Feel Your Love; we profiled the band for our August 2017 cover story. Says singer Tina Halladay of the new music: “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”

The band are also sharing the first single from A Distant Call, titled “Blood From a Stone,” the lyrics of which tend toward sociopolitical critique. “All damn day i’ve been waiting on line / But i missed a paper so the SNAP declined / I can’t tell if I’m doing it to myself,” sings Halladay.

The band are also heading out on tour in support of the upcoming album, with dates throughout the US and Europe coming up later this year. Find the tracklist and artwork (courtesy of noted draftsman Robert Beatty) for A Distant Call below, along with the full list of Sheer Mag’s upcoming tour dates, and a lyric video for “Blood From a Stone.”

A Distant Call tracklist:

01. “Steel Sharpens Steel”

02. “Blood From A Stone”

03. “Unfound Manifest”

04. “Silver Line”

05. “Hardly To Blame”

06. “Cold Sword”

07. “Chopping Block”

08. “The Right Stuff”

09. “The Killer”

10. “Keep On Runnin”

Sheer Mag 2019 tour dates:

06/22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

06/24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

06/25 Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater

06/26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

06/28 Reno, NV – Holland Project

06/29 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Hall

06/30 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

07/02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

07/03 San Diego, CA – Irenic

07/05 Fresno, CA – Strummers

07/06-07 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

08/30 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

08/31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/01 Montreal, QC – La Sala Rossa

09/03 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/04 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

09/06 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

09/07 Madison, WI – The Terrace at UW-Madison

09/08 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

09/09 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

09/10 Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

09/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Diabolical Records

09/14 Boise, ID – The Olympic

09/16 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

09/21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz

09/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom

09/24 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

09/26 Austin, TX – Barracuda

09/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

09/28 Houston, TX – The Satellite

09/29 New Orleans, LA – Santo’s

10/01 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

10/02 Atlanta, GA – 529 Club

10/03 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

10/04 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

10/05 Washington, DC – The Black Cat

10/09 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10/11 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

10/25 Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

10/26 Aarhus, DEN – Tape

10/27 Copenhagen, DEN – Loppen

10/29 Hamburg, DE – Molotow

10/30 Berlin, DE – Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/02 London, UK – Mirrors Festival

11/04 Manchester, UK – Yes

11/05 Dublin, IR – Grand Social

11/06 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

11/08 Kortrijk, BE – Sonic City 2019

11/09 Benidorm, ESP – Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender