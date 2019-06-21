Video: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Camila Cabello has released a new collaborative single with Shawn Mendes. Titled “Señorita,” the track arrives with a new music video, which depicts Cabello as a diner waitress and Mendes as a motor cycle-driving bad boy.

Camilla, the debut album from the former Fifth Harmony member, was released in January 2018 featuring the singles “Never Be the Same” and “Havana” featuring Young Thug. Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album dropped in May 2018 with the singles “In My Blood,” “Lost In Japan,” “Where Were You in the Morning?,” “Nervous,” and “Youth” featuring Khalid. Watch the video for “Señorita” below.