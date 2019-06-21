Pop singers and pals Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back with their first collaboration since 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The result, “Señorita,” is a seductive duet accompanied by an even steamier music video.

The two artists stoked the flames of fan speculation with social media teasers before dropping the sultry visual, which tells a love story between a leather-clad Mendes and a table-tending Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony star’s rich vocals recall her breakthough hit “Havana” on lines like “Every touch is ooh la la la, it’s true la la la” above the song’s smooth beat.

See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s full “Señorita” lyrics and video below.

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat drippin’ off me

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no

Sapphire moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

You know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Locked in the hotel, there’s just somethings that never change

You say that we’re just friends

But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la

cause you know it’s been a long time coming, don’t you let me fall, ooh, when your lips undress me

Hooked on your tongue

ooh love, your kiss is deadly, don’t stop

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

All along I’ve been coming for ya (For you)

And I hope it meant something to you

Call my name, I’ll be coming for ya

coming for ya, coming for ya, coming for you

for ya (ooh she loves it when I come) for ya

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me comin’ for ya

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

