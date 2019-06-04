(Sandy) Alex G Announces New Album House of Sugar, Releases “Gretel”

(Sandy) Alex G has announced his ninth album, House of Sugar, out September 13 on Domino. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s fantastic Rocket, which included such folky Appalachian jams as “Proud” and “Bobby.” (Sandy) Alex G has also released the first single from House of Sugar, titled “Gretel;” the new track comes along with a music video that splices footage from a monster truck rally with shots of Alex hanging out with some kids in the back of a pickup truck.

(Sandy) Alex G hasn’t released a full-length project since Rocket, but he’s been around—he popped up on Oneohtrix Point Never’s recent Love in the Time of Lexapro EP for a reworked version of the Age Of track “Babylon.” He also released a one-off called “Fay” back in early 2018.

Revisit our 2017 profile of (Sandy) Alex G here, and check out the Zav Magasis-directed music video for “Gretel” below, along with the artwork and tracklist for House of Sugar.

House of Sugar:

01. “Walk Away”

02. “Hope”

03. “Southern Sky”

04. “Gretel”

05. “Taking”

06. “Near”

07. “Project 2″

08. “Bad Man”

09. “Sugar”

10. “In My Arms”

11. “Cow”

12. “Crime”

13. “SugarHouse” (Live)