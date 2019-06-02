James Blake’s latest album Assume Form included a collaboration with the Spanish pop star Rosalía called “Barefoot in the Park” and during her headlining set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival last night, Rosalía brought out Blake to perform the standout track.

Blake’s fourth studio album Assume Form was released in January featuring the singles “Lullaby For My Insomniac” and “Mile High” featuring Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. Last year, he collaborated with André 3000 and Travis Scott, appearing on André’s 17-minute instrumental track “Look Ma No Hands,” as well as Scott’s album Astroworld. Rosalía’s released the video for her song “Aute Culture” earlier this week. Watch a clip of her live performance with James Blake below.