Here Are the Lyrics to Rihanna “Work”
Years before Barbadian singer Rihanna was expanding into the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty, she had just released her critically acclaimed eighth album Anti. Her 2016 LP’s lead single, “Work,” would become one of her biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning two Grammy Award nominations.
The track marks the singer’s third collaboration with rapper Drake, and the pair released two music videos for the song. The repetitive lyrics are set to a catchy dance-hall beat that is likely to be stuck in everybody’s head for years to come.
See Rihanna’s full “Work” lyrics and video below.
Work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt
There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work
When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired
Join me I deserved it
No time to have you lurking
If I got right then you might like it
You know I dealt with you the nicest
Nobody touch me, in the righteous
Nobody text me in a crisis
I believed all of your dreams are duration
You took my heart and my keys and my patience
You took my heart off my sleeve a decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
All that I wanted from you was to gimme
Something that I never had
Something that you’ve never seen
Something that you’ve never been
But I wake up and everything’s wrong
Just get ready for work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt
There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work
Duh, duh, duh, nana nana nana
When you a gon’ nah nah nah nah nah nah
Before the table turn, turn turn turn
Baby something please
Baby don’t you leave
Don’t leave me stuck here in the streets oh oh
If I get another chance to
I will never, no never neglect you
I mean who am I to hold your past against you
I just hope that it gets to you
I hope that you see this through
I hope that you see this true
What can I say?
Please recognize I’m trying baby
I been work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt
There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work
When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired
Yeah, okay you need to get done, done, done, done
That’ll work, come over
We just need to slow the motion
Don’t give that away to no one
Long distance, I need you
When I see potential I just gotta see it through
If you had a twin I would still choose you
I don’t wanna rush into it, if it’s too soon
But I know you need to get done, done, done, done
If you come over
Sorry if I’m way less friendly
I got niggas tryna end me
Oh, yeah, I spilled all my emotions tonight, I’m sorry
Rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling
How many more shots until you’re rolling?
We just need a face to face
You could pick the time and a place
You spent some time away
Now you need to forward
And gimme me all the work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work
You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt
There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work
When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired
Mmmmm
Mmmmm
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Mmmmm
