Years before Barbadian singer Rihanna was expanding into the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty, she had just released her critically acclaimed eighth album Anti. Her 2016 LP’s lead single, “Work,” would become one of her biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning two Grammy Award nominations.

The track marks the singer’s third collaboration with rapper Drake, and the pair released two music videos for the song. The repetitive lyrics are set to a catchy dance-hall beat that is likely to be stuck in everybody’s head for years to come.

See Rihanna’s full “Work” lyrics and video below.

Work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt

There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work

When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired

Join me I deserved it

No time to have you lurking

If I got right then you might like it

You know I dealt with you the nicest

Nobody touch me, in the righteous

Nobody text me in a crisis

I believed all of your dreams are duration

You took my heart and my keys and my patience

You took my heart off my sleeve a decoration

You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation

All that I wanted from you was to gimme

Something that I never had

Something that you’ve never seen

Something that you’ve never been

But I wake up and everything’s wrong

Just get ready for work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt

There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work

Duh, duh, duh, nana nana nana

When you a gon’ nah nah nah nah nah nah

Before the table turn, turn turn turn

Baby something please

Baby don’t you leave

Don’t leave me stuck here in the streets oh oh

If I get another chance to

I will never, no never neglect you

I mean who am I to hold your past against you

I just hope that it gets to you

I hope that you see this through

I hope that you see this true

What can I say?

Please recognize I’m trying baby

I been work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt

There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work

When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired

Yeah, okay you need to get done, done, done, done

That’ll work, come over

We just need to slow the motion

Don’t give that away to no one

Long distance, I need you

When I see potential I just gotta see it through

If you had a twin I would still choose you

I don’t wanna rush into it, if it’s too soon

But I know you need to get done, done, done, done

If you come over

Sorry if I’m way less friendly

I got niggas tryna end me

Oh, yeah, I spilled all my emotions tonight, I’m sorry

Rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling

How many more shots until you’re rolling?

We just need a face to face

You could pick the time and a place

You spent some time away

Now you need to forward

And gimme me all the work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me I be work, work, work, work, work, work

You see me do me dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt

There’s something ’bout that work, work, work, work, work, work

When you a gon’ learn, learn, learn, learn, learn, learn

Me na care if me tired, tired, tired, tired, tired, tired

Mmmmm

Mmmmm

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Mmmmm

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Jahron Brathwaite, Matthew Samuels, Aubrey Graham, Allen Ritter, Robyn Fenty, Marco Moir, Rupert Thomas