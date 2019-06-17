Rancid Announce September 2019 Tour Dates

Rancid has announced a new set of North American tour dates for this fall. The punk legends are going on tour with Pennywise this September, with appearances in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Las Vegas, Denver, and more. The shows will feature guest spots from Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Iron Reagan, Turnstile, The Aquabats, and Angel Du$t at different stops.

Rancid’s last album Trouble Maker was released in 2017. It was the band’s ninth studio album, and they’re still touring behind it two years later. The record featured the singles “Ghost of a Chance” and “Telegraph Avenue.” Check out the tour dates below.

RANCID TOUR DATES

9/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Lots at Sandcastle +*^

9/15 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (Outdoors) +#$

9/17 – Toronto, ON – Rebel *$

9/18 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *$

9/19 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre *$

9/21 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion +%$

9/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann +*$

9/26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues *^

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union *^

9/28 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre *^

+ Suicidal Tendencies

^ Iron Reagan

* The English Beat

# Turnstile

$ Angel Du$t

%The Aquabats