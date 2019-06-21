The Raconteurs have released Help Us Stranger, their first proper album in 11 years following 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely.

The band has taken us on quite a journey since they started releasing new music and teasing a new album last year. Who can forget the time Jack White did that weird stunt where he mixed a new Raconteurs song from a Tesla via walkie talkie? Or the interview White gave where he revived his old-timey self-mythology about having never used nor owned a cellphone? Or the time White’s mom introduced the band when they played their first show in eight years at the Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville in April? Okay, that last one was pretty cool.

The Raconteurs play a few dates in New York City this weekend before embarking on a North American tour beginning in July and culminating in October. Tickets can be purchased here.

Stream the new Raconteurs album below: