Stream Prince’s Previously Unreleased Demos Album Originals

The Prince estate has released a new collection of early songs he wrote for other people, now performed by the Purple One himself. Aptly titled Originals, the album was put together by Troy Carter and Jay-Z, and includes Prince’s original demos of songs like Shelia E.’s “This Glamorous Life” and the Bangles’ “Manic Monday.” It also includes Prince’s original recording of the hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was popularized by Sinéad O’Connor.

Prince passed away in 2016. Before his death, the songwriter had been working on a memoir titled The Beautiful Ones, which will be published in its unfinished state by Random House later this year. In addition to Originals, the musician’s estate has also released a deluxe edition of Purple Rain, as well as a demo album titled Piano & a Microphone 1983. Hear the new album below via Tidal and check it out on other major streaming platforms on June 21. Physical editions of the album on CD and 180-gram purple vinyl are set to be released on July 19.