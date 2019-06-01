Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival Is Coming to Los Angeles in 2020

Primavera Sound—the long-running Barcelona and Porto-based music festival—has announce that it’s expanding into the U.S. The festival will host its inaugural American event in Los Angeles, which takes place September 19 and 20, 2020 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary [next year] felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Gabi Ruiz, one of the festival’s directors, shared in a statement. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful, and welcoming.”

Organizers have partnered with ticketing giant Live Nation to make the transcontinental festival possible. Live Nation’s SVP of Los Angeles booking Brian Smith called the partnership a “unique and powerful experience to connect with fans.” “Primavera Sound is an inspiring tastemaker festival and we’re thrilled to be working with their Barcelona team in bringing it to Los Angeles next year,” he shared in a statement.

Primavera Sound has brought hundreds of thousands attendees to Barcelona in recent years, as well as over 3,500 artists. Recent headliners have included acts like Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Björk, Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, and more. L.A. State Historic Park has hosted other events including HARD and FYF Fest in the past.