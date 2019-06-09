Post Malone released his latest hit “Wow.” in December of last year, and watched it climb the charts to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Wow.” marks Post’s most recent music release since his collaborative hit with Swae Lee, “Sunflower,” from the recent Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He released his last full-length project, sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys, in April 2018.

Earlier this year, Post Malone dropped a remix to “Wow.” that features Roddy Ricch and Tyga, along with an official music video for the single. The visual features Post traveling to various countries to put on a show, and features cameos from DJ Khaled, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Mike Alancourt– the 43-year-old man who went viral by dancing to “Wow.” on Instagram and caught Post’s eye.

See Post Malone’s full “Wow” lyrics and video below.

Said she tired of lil’ money, need a big boy

Pull up twenty inch blades like I’m Lil’ Troy

Now it’s everybody flockin’, need a decoy

Shawty mixin’ up the vodka with the LaCroix, yeah

G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen

All the housewives pullin’ up (up, up, up)

I got a lot of toys

720S bumpin’ Fall Out Boy

You was talkin’ shit in the beginning (mm-mm)

Back when I was feelin’ more forgivin’ (more forgivin’)

I know it piss you off to see me winnin’ (see me win)

See the igloo in my mouth when I be grinnin’ (I be grinnin’), yeah

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me

Hunnid deep when I roll like the army

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (on me)

Yeah, your grandmama probably know me (know me)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Everywhere I go (hey)

Catch me on the block like I’m Mutombo (wow)

750 Lambo in the Utah snow (skrrt)

Trunk in the front like that shit Dumbo, yeah

Cut the roof off like a nip-tuck

Pull up to the house with some big butts

Turn the kitchen counter to a strip-club

Me and Dre came for the

When I got guap, all of y’all disappeared (wow)

Before I dropped Stoney, none of y’all really cared (cared)

Now they always say, “Congratulations,” to the kid (kid)

And this is not a 40, but I’m pourin’ out this shit (yeah)

Used to have a lot, but I got more now (yup)

Made another hit ’cause I got bored now (yup)

Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down

Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown, ayy (yeah)

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (on me)

Hunnid deep when I roll like the army (hey)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, your grandmama probably know me (God damn)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

(When I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow”)

(Ayy, ayy, wow)

Sayin’, “Wow”

(Wow)

(Wow)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Austin Richard Post, Adam King Keeney, William Walsh, Louis Russell Bell

