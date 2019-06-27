Phoenix Pay Tribute to Late Producer Philippe Zdar: “He Was an Absolute Genius”

When news of Phillippe Zdar’s death broke late last week, friends, collaborators, and admirers paid tribute to the late producer on social media. But Phoenix, with whom Zdar produced some of his most indelible work, stayed quiet. Their social media went dark, and they uploaded a simple black square to their Instagram page.

Today, one week after Zdar’s death, the band have broken their silence. Their full statement, transcribed from a print blurb and translated from the French, is as follows:

A few words about our friend Philippe Zdar☀️:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

⁣ « Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Of course, our music owes so much to him, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

But much more, he taught us that you could raise your life, Friendship, Love to the rank of major art. In all these areas he was an absolute genius. » ⁣⁣

💘⁣⁣

In addition to being a renowned producer in his own right, Zdar was also one half of the duo Cassius. Their latest album, Dreems, was released last Friday, in the immediate wake of Zdar’s death.

Find Phoenix’s Instagram post below.