Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell is celebrating his 60th year by releasing Kind Heaven, his first solo album since 2001 when he dropped his Kabbalah-inspired solo debut Song Yet to Be Sung. The messianic former Jane’s Addiction frontman has already released two singles from Kind Heaven: the anti-Trump protest song “Pirate Punk Politician” and “Machine Girl,” a collaboration with his wife Etty Lau Farrell.

Kind Heaven was produced by Tony Visconti (David Bowie, Morrissey) and features performances from Tommy Lee, Dhani Harrison, Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton from The Cars, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

In a recent interview with Spin, Farrell said the concept for the new album came to him “in a dream.”

“I believe completely in astral projection,” Farrell told Spin. “I also believe that a spirit can come and talk to you when you’re sleeping. I completely believe that in that moment, more subtle energies are allowed to mingle. We can learn things.”

Stream Kind Heaven below: