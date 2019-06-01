pavement-will-reunite-for-two-primavera-sound-performances-in-2020

Pavement are officially reuniting for two shows next year. The storied alt-rock act will perform at Primavera Sound’s Barcelona and Porto dates in 2020, as Pitchfork points out. Last month, frontman Stephen Malkmus hinted at the possibility of reuniting in an episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, where he described the reunion as “realistic.” Now it looks like it’s happening after all.

Pavement was co-founded by Malkmus and Scott Kanneberg in 1989. The band broke up in 1999, but have reunited in the past, namely for a world tour in 2010 that brought them through Australia, Europe, and North America. Malkmus’ latest solo album Groove Denied was released earlier this year. Primavera Sound recently announced that they’ll be hosting a new festival in Los Angeles in 2020. Check out the Primavera festival announcement below and revisit our conversation with Malkmus and Tim Heidecker here.