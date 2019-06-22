Noel Gallagher Calls Liam a “Fat Man in an Anorak,” Dismisses Oasis Reunion

Noel and Liam Gallagher don’t quit. The Oasis musicians are bickering again after Noel called his brother a “fat man in an anorak” in his new column for Wired UK. “If they want to hear old Oasis songs, they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on. So they can go see that,” Noel wrote. “I’ve no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.”

Why Noel Gallagher was given a column in a tech magazine is anyone’s guess, but later that day, his brother took to Twitter to responded to the insult. “I’m REALLY upset,” he wrote after one fan asked about the fat joke. While it’s unclear if he was being sarcastic, he went on to respond to another fan telling him to keep his chin up with “chins” in the plural, signaling that he might have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

Earlier this month, Noel released a new EP with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds called Black Star Dancing. The release follows announcement of their upcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins. Hopefully no anoraks will be involved.

Im REALLY upset — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019