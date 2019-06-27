Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
Back in the late 80’s and early 90’s, a new called grunge was born, with Seattle-based band Nirvana and frontman Kurt Cobain becoming the genre’s unofficial ambassadors. Featured on their iconic 1991 sophomore album Nevermind, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” went on to become one of the band’s career-defining hits.
The track peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was unexpected for an alternative rock song with dark lyrical themes that some radio stations refused to play in rotation. But the track has stood the test of time and remains a classic to this day.
See Nirvana’s full “Smells Like Teen Spirit” lyrics and video below.
Load up on guns, bring your friends
It’s fun to lose and to pretend
She’s over-bored and self-assured
Oh no, I know a dirty word
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello
With the lights out, it’s less dangerous
Here we are now, entertain us
I feel stupid and contagious
Here we are now, entertain us
A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido
Yeah, hey
I’m worse at what I do best
And for this gift I feel blessed
Our little group has always been
And always will until the end
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello
With the lights out, it’s less dangerous
Here we are now, entertain us
I feel stupid and contagious
Here we are now, entertain us
A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido
Yeah, hey
And I forget just why I taste
Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile
I found it hard, it’s hard to find
Oh well, whatever, never mind
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello, how low
Hello, hello, hello
With the lights out, it’s less dangerous
Here we are now, entertain us
I feel stupid and contagious
Here we are now, entertain us
A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido
A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial, a denial
A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial
Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind
Written by: CHRIS NOVOSELIC, DAVID GROHL, KURT COBAIN
Publisher: Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.
