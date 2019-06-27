Back in the late 80’s and early 90’s, a new called grunge was born, with Seattle-based band Nirvana and frontman Kurt Cobain becoming the genre’s unofficial ambassadors. Featured on their iconic 1991 sophomore album Nevermind, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” went on to become one of the band’s career-defining hits.

The track peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was unexpected for an alternative rock song with dark lyrical themes that some radio stations refused to play in rotation. But the track has stood the test of time and remains a classic to this day.

See Nirvana’s full “Smells Like Teen Spirit” lyrics and video below.

Load up on guns, bring your friends

It’s fun to lose and to pretend

She’s over-bored and self-assured

Oh no, I know a dirty word

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it’s less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

Yeah, hey

I’m worse at what I do best

And for this gift I feel blessed

Our little group has always been

And always will until the end

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it’s less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

Yeah, hey

And I forget just why I taste

Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile

I found it hard, it’s hard to find

Oh well, whatever, never mind

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it’s less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial, a denial

A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial

Written by: CHRIS NOVOSELIC, DAVID GROHL, KURT COBAIN

Publisher: Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

