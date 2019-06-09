Did the Jonas Brothers Just Leak the My Chemical Romance Reunion?

My Chemical Romance appear to be planning something new. The Jonas Brothers, who are currently promoting their new album Happiness Begins, recently sat down with the KISS FM Breakfast Show, where they let slip that the Black Parade hitmakers might be planning a reunion of some sort.

“I’ve got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently,” Joe Jonas said on the radio show. “I thought they broke up, so I don’t know.”

Could the band actually be plotting a reunion tour? Their sophomore album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge did just celebrate it’s 15th anniversary, and the 15th anniversary of their chart-topping 2006 album The Black Parade isn’t that far off either.

My Chemical Romance’s last studio album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was released in 2010. Revisit our 2016 essay on The Black Parade, which still speaks to emo internet kids to this day. Spin has reached out to the band’s team for more information.