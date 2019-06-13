Watch the Video for Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror Song “On a Roll”

Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror returned earlier this month with an episode starring Miley Cyrus. In that episode, titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” Cyrus plays the pop star Ashley O, and sings songs with reworked Nine Inch Nails lyrics. Now, Netflix has released a full music video for Ashley O’s song “On a Roll,” with a new spin on the lyrics from Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole.”

Trent Reznor is apparently a fan of Black Mirror, and gave the song his blessing. “Trent got it straight away,” said Brooker at a press event for the new season. “It was via email and he was really happy pretty quickly.” Reznor is even selling t-shirts to mark the collaboration, which has already given Nine Inch Nails’ YouTube videos a huge traffic boost.

Miley Cyrus released her new EP She Is Coming last month, with guest spots from Ghostface Killah and RuPaul. It’s her first project since 2017’s Younger Now. She also took time earlier this week to apologize for past stances on cultural appropriation and hip-hop, which have been stirring up controversy since the release of Bangerz back in 2013. Check out Miley Cyrus’ new video for her Black Mirror song “On a Roll” below.