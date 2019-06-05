In the latest season of Black Mirror (which is live on Netflix today), there is an episode starring Miley Cyrus as a pop star called “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” The songs she sings in the episode are all re-workings of Nine Inch Nails songs, with Trent Reznor’s lyrics rewritten by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

At a press event (as pointed out by iNews and Pitchfork), Charlie Brooker explained that Reznor had happily given the writer and director his blessing to put his own spin on the song. “Trent got it straight away, it was via email and he was really happy pretty quickly,” Brooker said. “He wanted to see the script and I got to re-write his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world, in the first song she’s singing: ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”

Brooker is referring to his rewrite of the Pretty Hate Machine hit “Head Like a Hole” in the show: “Hey there, whoah-ho, I’m on a roll/Riding so high, achieving my goals/ I’m so stoked on ambition and verve/I’m gonna get what I deserve.” The show’s executive producer, Annabel Jones, added that Reznor “thought [the idea] was very funny.”

In the same press conference, Brooker also discussed Cyrus’ enthusiasm about accepting the role, claiming that the pop star told him: “It’ll piss people off, and pissing people off is kind of my thing.” Watch “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley,” and the other two episodes of Season 5 of Black Mirror, on Netflix now.

Update (6/5/19): Nine Inch Nails is selling a new T-shirt inspired by the Miley Cyrus Black Mirror episode. The description of the shirt on the band’s store says that it highlights “the iconic lyrics of Ashley O, from the Black Mirror episode.” Check out a pic of the shirt below, and purchase it here.