Mike Huckabee Was Feeling Like a Freak on a Leash This Weekend

What else is there to say about the image you see above, of Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch stroking his seven-string while former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee lays down the low notes? We can start by explaining that the two were performing an instrumental rendition of Korn’s first single “Blind.” Huckabee, for those of you who don’t remember his habit of busting out the bass during the 2008 presidential campaign, is an experienced player, whose taste usually runs toward wet-noodle blues-rock. Head is a born-again Christian who once said that the Jesus tattoo on his hand keeps him from indulging in the sinful act of masturbation, so he and the fervently evangelical Huck have plenty in common. They talked on Sunday, on Huckabee’s TBN show. Then, for whatever ungodly reason, they played together. The world is going to end in 2050 if the rapture doesn’t get us first, so you might as well watch it below.