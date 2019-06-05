Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the National Anthem before Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Wednesday. The pair stuck to their electric guitars, delivering an instrumental rendition while wearing t-shirts supporting the home team Golden State Warriors. (Hammett grew up in San Francisco; Hetfield is from Los Angeles and has more explaining to do.)

The Warriors and Toronto Raptors entered the game tied 1-1 in the seven-game series. Neither injuries to key players Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodola, Kevon Looney, and DeMarcus Cousins—nor very distracting courtside antics by Raptors superfan Drake—have prevented Golden State from securing their advantage.

Ideally the Warriors will let E-40 take a shot at the anthem before the series ends. You can watch Metallica’s performance below.