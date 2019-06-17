Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced Monday that he’s been diagnosed with throat cancer. Mustaine shared the news with a post on Megadeth’s official site.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” Mustaine wrote. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

Mustaine added that most tour dates that were initially scheduled for this summer will be canceled and rescheduled as soon as possible. The 2019 MegaCruise in October is still on for now, although it’s unclear in what capacity Megadeth will participate.

Mustaine’s statement continued with promises of new Megadeth music, which he said would be a formal follow-up to their 2016 album Dystopia. He concluded the message by thanking “family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more” and vowed to “keep everyone posted.”

Read Mustaine’s full statement here.

Since announcing the news, fellow musicians and fans have publicly wished Mustaine well amid cancer treatment, including his brother in thrash metal, Anthrax’s Scott Ian.